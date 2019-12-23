Analysts Turn Mixed On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

The shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 10, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $14. JP Morgan was of a view that IRWD is Underweight in its latest report on November 07, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that IRWD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 85.61.

The shares of the company added by 1.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.44 while ending the day at $13.66. During the trading session, a total of 2.79 million shares were traded which represents a -86.3% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. IRWD had ended its last session trading at $13.51. IRWD 52-week low price stands at $7.59 while its 52-week high price is $13.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 146.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Canaccord Genuity also rated VBIV as Initiated on November 01, 2017, with its price target of $10 suggesting that VBIV could surge by 88.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.35% to reach $8.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.9899 and traded between $0.9102 and $0.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VBIV’s 50-day SMA is 0.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.13. The stock has a high of $2.20 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.10%, as 4.98M IRWD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.65% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 90.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more VBIV shares, increasing its portfolio by 77.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,951,556 shares of VBIV, with a total valuation of $41,264,497. Menora Mivtachim Insurance Ltd. meanwhile bought more VBIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,723,361 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by 4.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,905,734 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 178,700 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. which are valued at $3,507,349. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,618 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,723,611 shares and is now valued at $2,445,803. Following these latest developments, around 6.82% of VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.