Analysts Turn Mixed On Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI), PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

The shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $115 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Darden Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on July 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. Maxim Group was of a view that DRI is Hold in its latest report on July 16, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that DRI is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 123.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $125.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.67.

The shares of the company added by 1.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $109.30 while ending the day at $110.24. During the trading session, a total of 3.84 million shares were traded which represents a -193.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. DRI had ended its last session trading at $109.03. Darden Restaurants Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.19, with a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DRI 52-week low price stands at $95.83 while its 52-week high price is $128.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Darden Restaurants Inc. generated 350.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.71%. Darden Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Compass Point also rated PNNT as Downgrade on May 03, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PNNT could surge by 8.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.15% to reach $7.19/share. It started the day trading at $6.64 and traded between $6.545 and $6.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNNT’s 50-day SMA is 6.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.48. The stock has a high of $7.34 for the year while the low is $5.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 322122.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.19%, as 367,832 DRI shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 365.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.44% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.28% of PennantPark Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.