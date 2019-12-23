Analysts Turn Mixed On Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC), AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

The shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $38 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bausch Health Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $35. TD Securities was of a view that BHC is Buy in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that BHC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.71.

The shares of the company added by 0.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.559 while ending the day at $30.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.92 million shares were traded which represents a 30.81% incline from the average session volume which is 4.22 million shares. BHC had ended its last session trading at $29.90. Bausch Health Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BHC 52-week low price stands at $17.20 while its 52-week high price is $31.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bausch Health Companies Inc. generated 827.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.76%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has the potential to record 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.60% to reach $50.80/share. It started the day trading at $52.78 and traded between $48.40 and $51.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIR’s 50-day SMA is 43.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.87. The stock has a high of $47.62 for the year while the low is $29.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.16%, as 1.23M BHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.72% of AAR Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 188.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 49.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AIR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 150,292 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,125,302 shares of AIR, with a total valuation of $229,049,746. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AIR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,347,864 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AAR Corp. shares by 0.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,945,907 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -867 shares of AAR Corp. which are valued at $131,652,584. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its AAR Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 301,257 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,515,696 shares and is now valued at $112,426,454. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of AAR Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.