Analysts Turn Mixed On ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

The shares of ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $228 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ANSYS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Buy the ANSS stock while also putting a $220 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Griffin Securities Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2019. That day the Griffin Securities set price target on the stock to $240. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 228. Citigroup was of a view that ANSS is Buy in its latest report on July 22, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that ANSS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 210.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $241.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.35.

The shares of the company added by 1.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $253.52 while ending the day at $258.89. During the trading session, a total of 3.52 million shares were traded which represents a -660.49% decline from the average session volume which is 463060.0 shares. ANSS had ended its last session trading at $255.75. ANSYS Inc. currently has a market cap of $21.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 50.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.14, with a beta of 1.40. ANSYS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 ANSS 52-week low price stands at $136.80 while its 52-week high price is $259.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ANSYS Inc. generated 732.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -69.64%. ANSYS Inc. has the potential to record 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $69. Morgan Stanley also rated VNO as Downgrade on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $68 suggesting that VNO could surge by 4.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.54% to reach $70.08/share. It started the day trading at $67.84 and traded between $66.88 and $66.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNO’s 50-day SMA is 64.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.06. The stock has a high of $70.54 for the year while the low is $58.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.50%, as 2.84M ANSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.63% of Vornado Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.25, while the P/B ratio is 2.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VNO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -141,302 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,330,490 shares of VNO, with a total valuation of $1,764,729,739. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile bought more VNO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,164,139,181 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Vornado Realty Trust shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,973,319 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 90,525 shares of Vornado Realty Trust which are valued at $773,117,208. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vornado Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 595,717 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,971,092 shares and is now valued at $708,403,410. Following these latest developments, around 8.45% of Vornado Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.