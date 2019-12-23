Analysts Turn Mixed On ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI), Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

The shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on October 01, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ANGI Homeservices Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on September 17, 2019, to Neutral the ANGI stock while also putting a $9.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. JP Morgan was of a view that ANGI is Overweight in its latest report on April 29, 2019. Aegis Capital thinks that ANGI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.07.

The shares of the company added by 1.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.48 while ending the day at $8.70. During the trading session, a total of 3.01 million shares were traded which represents a -56.96% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. ANGI had ended its last session trading at $8.56. ANGI Homeservices Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 ANGI 52-week low price stands at $6.39 while its 52-week high price is $18.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ANGI Homeservices Inc. generated 402.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Barclays also rated PRTA as Downgrade on May 21, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that PRTA could down by -9.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.54% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $16.755 and traded between $13.30 and $15.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRTA’s 50-day SMA is 10.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.00. The stock has a high of $14.77 for the year while the low is $6.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.81%, as 1.95M ANGI shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 200.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 91.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 65.45% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Ecor1 Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,426,640 shares of PRTA, with a total valuation of $120,849,525. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more PRTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,236,078 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Prothena Corporation plc shares by 2.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,145,798 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 69,891 shares of Prothena Corporation plc which are valued at $40,329,130. In the same vein, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its Prothena Corporation plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 43,161 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,022,117 shares and is now valued at $38,743,540. Following these latest developments, around 90.10% of Prothena Corporation plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.