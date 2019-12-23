Analysts Turn Mixed On Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

The shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ameren Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 29, 2019, to Buy the AEE stock while also putting a $86 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. UBS was of a view that AEE is Neutral in its latest report on November 29, 2018. SunTrust thinks that AEE is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.16.

The shares of the company added by 1.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $75.51 while ending the day at $76.57. During the trading session, a total of 3.69 million shares were traded which represents a -129.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. AEE had ended its last session trading at $75.45. Ameren Corporation currently has a market cap of $18.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.49, with a beta of 0.20. Ameren Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AEE 52-week low price stands at $62.51 while its 52-week high price is $80.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ameren Corporation generated 20.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.95%. Ameren Corporation has the potential to record 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on December 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is now rated as Strong Buy. BTIG Research also rated ZBH as Upgrade on October 07, 2019, with its price target of $158 suggesting that ZBH could surge by 4.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $148.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.02% to reach $156.80/share. It started the day trading at $150.63 and traded between $148.28 and $150.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZBH’s 50-day SMA is 142.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 131.00. The stock has a high of $150.79 for the year while the low is $96.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.75%, as 1.93M AEE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 941.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZBH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 150,616 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,324,442 shares of ZBH, with a total valuation of $2,226,334,934. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile sold more ZBH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,605,585,455 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares by 1.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,801,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 115,486 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,569,303,664. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 82,081 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,304,850 shares and is now valued at $1,206,528,608. Following these latest developments, around 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.