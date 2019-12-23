Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

The shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Outperform the THC stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Stephens was of a view that THC is Equal-Weight in its latest report on January 14, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that THC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $37.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 133.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.22.

The shares of the company added by 1.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $38.17 while ending the day at $38.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -71.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. THC had ended its last session trading at $38.18. THC 52-week low price stands at $16.60 while its 52-week high price is $38.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tenet Healthcare Corporation generated 314.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.07%. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has the potential to record 2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Guggenheim also rated MNST as Downgrade on October 02, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that MNST could surge by 5.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.71% to reach $67.50/share. It started the day trading at $64.02 and traded between $63.21 and $63.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNST’s 50-day SMA is 58.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.55. The stock has a high of $66.38 for the year while the low is $47.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.46%, as 11.51M THC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.91% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.15, while the P/B ratio is 8.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more MNST shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,040,478 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,495,313 shares of MNST, with a total valuation of $1,824,229,624. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MNST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,793,229,584 worth of shares.

Similarly, Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP increased its Monster Beverage Corporation shares by 7.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,872,806 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,797,984 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation which are valued at $1,487,891,255. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Monster Beverage Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 113,887 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,755,020 shares and is now valued at $1,062,105,296. Following these latest developments, around 28.09% of Monster Beverage Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.