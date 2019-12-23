Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

The shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $105 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TE Connectivity Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $95. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TEL is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that TEL is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $97.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.27.

The shares of the company added by 0.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $95.36 while ending the day at $95.92. During the trading session, a total of 2.24 million shares were traded which represents a -67.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. TEL had ended its last session trading at $95.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. currently has a market cap of $32.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.61, with a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TEL 52-week low price stands at $69.84 while its 52-week high price is $97.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TE Connectivity Ltd. generated 927.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.01%. TE Connectivity Ltd. has the potential to record 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on June 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. BofA/Merrill also rated ABT as Reiterated on February 07, 2019, with its price target of $81 suggesting that ABT could surge by 8.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $87.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.79% to reach $94.53/share. It started the day trading at $89.24 and traded between $86.63 and $86.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABT’s 50-day SMA is 83.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.10. The stock has a high of $88.76 for the year while the low is $65.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.76%, as 18.86M TEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.07% of Abbott Laboratories shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.84, while the P/B ratio is 4.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ABT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,710,661 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 147,538,174 shares of ABT, with a total valuation of $12,607,136,968. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more ABT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,662,091,097 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Abbott Laboratories shares by 1.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 86,152,432 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,390,351 shares of Abbott Laboratories which are valued at $7,361,725,314. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Abbott Laboratories shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 844,031 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 72,577,075 shares and is now valued at $6,201,711,059. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.