Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO), Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

The shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $40 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Steven Madden Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on July 31, 2019, to Market Perform the SHOO stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on May 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that SHOO is Market Perform in its latest report on February 28, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that SHOO is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.94.

The shares of the company added by 1.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $42.74 while ending the day at $43.53. During the trading session, a total of 2.09 million shares were traded which represents a -234.7% decline from the average session volume which is 625050.0 shares. SHOO had ended its last session trading at $42.88. Steven Madden Ltd. currently has a market cap of $3.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.67, with a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 SHOO 52-week low price stands at $27.88 while its 52-week high price is $44.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Steven Madden Ltd. generated 167.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.31%. Steven Madden Ltd. has the potential to record 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is now rated as Underperform. Keefe Bruyette also rated BEN as Downgrade on April 29, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that BEN could down by -1.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.30% to reach $25.43/share. It started the day trading at $26.30 and traded between $25.70 and $25.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BEN’s 50-day SMA is 27.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.87. The stock has a high of $35.82 for the year while the low is $25.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.50%, as 25.43M SHOO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.51% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.98, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BEN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,289,726 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,790,342 shares of BEN, with a total valuation of $983,876,502. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more BEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $586,878,210 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Franklin Resources Inc. shares by 18.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,478,994 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,711,625 shares of Franklin Resources Inc. which are valued at $453,007,545. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Franklin Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 25,835 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,900,305 shares and is now valued at $437,099,384. Following these latest developments, around 40.30% of Franklin Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.