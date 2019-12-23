Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK), Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

The shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $52 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Silk Road Medical Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2019, to Buy the SILK stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on April 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that SILK is Outperform in its latest report on April 29, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $49.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.18.

The shares of the company added by 4.67% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $37.31 while ending the day at $39.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -289.89% decline from the average session volume which is 331970.0 shares. SILK had ended its last session trading at $37.46. Silk Road Medical Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.90 SILK 52-week low price stands at $27.83 while its 52-week high price is $51.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Silk Road Medical Inc generated 112.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. Silk Road Medical Inc has the potential to record -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $87.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.82% to reach $94.20/share. It started the day trading at $88.63 and traded between $87.38 and $88.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLD’s 50-day SMA is 89.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.52. The stock has a high of $92.80 for the year while the low is $55.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.62%, as 13.02M SILK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Prologis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.27, while the P/B ratio is 2.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 627,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 81,806,115 shares of PLD, with a total valuation of $7,489,349,828. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more PLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,018,979,816 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Prologis Inc. shares by 2.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 40,365,779 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,039,327 shares of Prologis Inc. which are valued at $3,695,487,067. In the same vein, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its Prologis Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 69,819 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,581,000 shares and is now valued at $2,250,390,550. Following these latest developments, around 0.63% of Prologis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.