Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

The shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on July 12, 2019, to Hold the SBH stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on May 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Jefferies was of a view that SBH is Underperform in its latest report on October 24, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that SBH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $18.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.74.

The shares of the company added by 0.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.57 while ending the day at $17.83. During the trading session, a total of 2.33 million shares were traded which represents a -43.92% decline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. SBH had ended its last session trading at $17.79. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.16, with a beta of 0.50. SBH 52-week low price stands at $11.46 while its 52-week high price is $21.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. generated 71.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.72%. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on July 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.97% to reach $4.78/share. It started the day trading at $5.21 and traded between $4.95 and $4.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENDP’s 50-day SMA is 4.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.94. The stock has a high of $12.49 for the year while the low is $1.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.75%, as 32.15M SBH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.85% of Endo International plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ENDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,479,213 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,689,182 shares of ENDP, with a total valuation of $160,981,045. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,279,555 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its Endo International plc shares by 52.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,050,891 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,247,600 shares of Endo International plc which are valued at $106,938,526. In the same vein, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its Endo International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,069,790 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,867,090 shares and is now valued at $75,524,817. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Endo International plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.