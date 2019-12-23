Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV), International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

The shares of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Revolve Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Buy the RVLV stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. William Blair was of a view that RVLV is Outperform in its latest report on July 02, 2019. Raymond James thinks that RVLV is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.10.

The shares of the company added by 7.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.22 while ending the day at $19.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.93 million shares were traded which represents a -148.25% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. RVLV had ended its last session trading at $17.66. Revolve Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 RVLV 52-week low price stands at $14.35 while its 52-week high price is $48.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Revolve Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.37% to reach $47.25/share. It started the day trading at $46.54 and traded between $45.965 and $46.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IP’s 50-day SMA is 44.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.53. The stock has a high of $48.24 for the year while the low is $36.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.83%, as 11.87M RVLV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.03% of International Paper Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.24, while the P/B ratio is 2.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IP shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 7,037,292 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,953,358 shares of IP, with a total valuation of $1,805,098,610. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more IP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,164,984,820 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its International Paper Company shares by 0.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,456,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -141,814 shares of International Paper Company which are valued at $1,133,325,471. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its International Paper Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 52,243 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,007,663 shares and is now valued at $1,019,835,103. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of International Paper Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.