Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD), Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

The shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2019. CIBC was of a view that NGD is Sector Underperform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that NGD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.76 while ending the day at $0.77. During the trading session, a total of 9.17 million shares were traded which represents a -103.26% decline from the average session volume which is 4.51 million shares. NGD had ended its last session trading at $0.80. New Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 NGD 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $1.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The New Gold Inc. generated 178.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. New Gold Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.58% to reach $40.27/share. It started the day trading at $45.17 and traded between $44.72 and $44.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HRL’s 50-day SMA is 42.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.87. The stock has a high of $45.84 for the year while the low is $37.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.50%, as 40.92M NGD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.79% of Hormel Foods Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.05, while the P/B ratio is 4.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 18.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HRL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 398,266 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,900,754 shares of HRL, with a total valuation of $1,509,600,576. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more HRL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,294,473,919 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Hormel Foods Corporation shares by 6.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,657,882 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,210,365 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation which are valued at $875,365,485. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Hormel Foods Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 534,067 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,017,241 shares and is now valued at $624,187,742. Following these latest developments, around 48.10% of Hormel Foods Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.