Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT), Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

The shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $22 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.00.

The shares of the company added by 0.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.08 while ending the day at $21.32. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a -294.91% decline from the average session volume which is 604920.0 shares. ILPT had ended its last session trading at $21.15. ILPT 52-week low price stands at $18.03 while its 52-week high price is $23.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has the potential to record 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on July 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.89% to reach $20.32/share. It started the day trading at $15.76 and traded between $15.55 and $15.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBR’s 50-day SMA is 15.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.14. The stock has a high of $17.59 for the year while the low is $11.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.92%, as 20.29M ILPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.48% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.23, while the P/B ratio is 1.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more PBR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 1,006,659 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,293,271 shares of PBR, with a total valuation of $1,153,259,882. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more PBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $639,656,142 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares by 2.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,822,835 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,093,031 shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras which are valued at $571,860,360. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP decreased its Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 769,120 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 32,798,907 shares and is now valued at $483,127,900. Following these latest developments, around 39.80% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.