Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

The shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $95 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FMC Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on September 18, 2019. That day the Exane BNP Paribas set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 103. Goldman was of a view that FMC is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that FMC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $107.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.82.

The shares of the company added by 0.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $98.46 while ending the day at $99.04. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a -144.54% decline from the average session volume which is 901130.0 shares. FMC had ended its last session trading at $98.37. FMC Corporation currently has a market cap of $12.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.41, with a beta of 1.51. FMC Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 FMC 52-week low price stands at $60.11 while its 52-week high price is $101.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FMC Corporation generated 419.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -79.79%. FMC Corporation has the potential to record 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 23, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is now rated as Market Perform. Compass Point also rated GNW as Reiterated on May 05, 2016, with its price target of $5.25 suggesting that GNW could down by -0.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.67% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.56 and traded between $4.46 and $4.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNW’s 50-day SMA is 4.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.96. The stock has a high of $5.02 for the year while the low is $2.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.70%, as 13.90M FMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.78% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GNW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 524,088 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 54,039,396 shares of GNW, with a total valuation of $213,996,008. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GNW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $183,653,502 worth of shares.

Similarly, Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its Genworth Financial Inc. shares by 4.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,740,425 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -927,575 shares of Genworth Financial Inc. which are valued at $78,172,083. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Genworth Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,130,182 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,823,071 shares and is now valued at $74,539,361. Following these latest developments, around 0.69% of Genworth Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.