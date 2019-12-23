Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC)

The shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aptose Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 16, 2018, to Buy the APTO stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on October 23, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that APTO is Buy in its latest report on September 07, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that APTO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 231.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.53.

The shares of the company added by 5.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.90 while ending the day at $5.21. During the trading session, a total of 2.46 million shares were traded which represents a -227.28% decline from the average session volume which is 752030.0 shares. APTO had ended its last session trading at $4.92. Aptose Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 APTO 52-week low price stands at $1.57 while its 52-week high price is $5.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aptose Biosciences Inc. generated 20.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.67%. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on October 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.26% to reach $35.38/share. It started the day trading at $31.39 and traded between $31.01 and $31.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARNC’s 50-day SMA is 29.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.96. The stock has a high of $31.99 for the year while the low is $15.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.35%, as 6.42M APTO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.49% of Arconic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.59, while the P/B ratio is 2.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ARNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,015,870 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,297,906 shares of ARNC, with a total valuation of $1,309,543,170. Elliott Management Corp. meanwhile sold more ARNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,286,872,772 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Arconic Inc. shares by 4.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,026,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 986,003 shares of Arconic Inc. which are valued at $774,818,056. In the same vein, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its Arconic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,346,315 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,959,969 shares and is now valued at $772,760,640. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Arconic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.