2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)

The shares of Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on April 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tivity Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 01, 2019, to Buy the TVTY stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2018. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on June 04, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that TVTY is Neutral in its latest report on February 23, 2018. Barrington Research thinks that TVTY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.45.

The shares of the company added by 2.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.35 while ending the day at $20.05. During the trading session, a total of 3.14 million shares were traded which represents a -278.33% decline from the average session volume which is 828880.0 shares. TVTY had ended its last session trading at $19.57. Tivity Health Inc. currently has a market cap of $960.86 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.17. Tivity Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TVTY 52-week low price stands at $14.84 while its 52-week high price is $25.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tivity Health Inc. generated 6.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -58.7%. Tivity Health Inc. has the potential to record 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.28% to reach $13.59/share. It started the day trading at $7.035 and traded between $6.82 and $6.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 6.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.30. The stock has a high of $9.73 for the year while the low is $5.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.17%, as 5.41M TVTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of Enerplus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.15, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.15% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.