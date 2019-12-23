2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

The shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $28 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Myriad Genetics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on August 14, 2019, to Neutral the MYGN stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Needham was of a view that MYGN is Hold in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Cowen thinks that MYGN is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $22.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.36.

The shares of the company added by 0.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.08 while ending the day at $27.40. During the trading session, a total of 3.35 million shares were traded which represents a -218.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. MYGN had ended its last session trading at $27.21. Myriad Genetics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 MYGN 52-week low price stands at $20.10 while its 52-week high price is $48.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Myriad Genetics Inc. generated 89.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1100.0%. Myriad Genetics Inc. has the potential to record 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Hovde Group published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.36% to reach $32.71/share. It started the day trading at $30.91 and traded between $30.45 and $30.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UCBI’s 50-day SMA is 30.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.01. The stock has a high of $31.66 for the year while the low is $20.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.18%, as 1.52M MYGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.95% of United Community Banks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 345.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more UCBI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -17,627 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,447,774 shares of UCBI, with a total valuation of $323,880,994. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UCBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $253,303,480 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its United Community Banks Inc. shares by 0.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,397,066 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,964 shares of United Community Banks Inc. which are valued at $105,309,046. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its United Community Banks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 293,540 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,878,621 shares and is now valued at $89,237,251. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of United Community Banks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.