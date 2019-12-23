2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

The shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been pegged with a rating of Gradually Accumulate by Wellington Shields in its latest research note that was published on July 26, 2019. Wellington Shields wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LKQ Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $33. Guggenheim was of a view that LKQ is Neutral in its latest report on April 17, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that LKQ is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.91.

The shares of the company added by 0.50% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $35.36 while ending the day at $35.93. During the trading session, a total of 4.18 million shares were traded which represents a -90.65% decline from the average session volume which is 2.19 million shares. LKQ had ended its last session trading at $35.75. LKQ Corporation currently has a market cap of $10.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.76, with a beta of 1.32. LKQ Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 LKQ 52-week low price stands at $22.74 while its 52-week high price is $36.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LKQ Corporation generated 433.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.31%. LKQ Corporation has the potential to record 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is now rated as Buy. Robert W. Baird also rated SFNC as Resumed on April 11, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that SFNC could surge by 5.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.33% to reach $28.60/share. It started the day trading at $27.255 and traded between $26.98 and $27.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SFNC’s 50-day SMA is 25.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.63. The stock has a high of $27.87 for the year while the low is $22.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 61.63%, as 2.69M LKQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.39% of Simmons First National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.71, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 636.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SFNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 296,524 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,375,261 shares of SFNC, with a total valuation of $346,553,013. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SFNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $244,722,645 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Simmons First National Corporation shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,848,419 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 51,045 shares of Simmons First National Corporation which are valued at $151,532,536. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Simmons First National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 264,999 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,334,399 shares and is now valued at $86,394,278. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Simmons First National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.