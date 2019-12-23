2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

The shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jagged Peak Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Overweight the JAG stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Piper Jaffray was of a view that JAG is Overweight in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Williams Capital Group thinks that JAG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.10.

The shares of the company added by 0.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.145 while ending the day at $8.26. During the trading session, a total of 3.94 million shares were traded which represents a -11.31% decline from the average session volume which is 3.54 million shares. JAG had ended its last session trading at $8.25. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 JAG 52-week low price stands at $5.80 while its 52-week high price is $11.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Jagged Peak Energy Inc. generated 10.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is now rated as Sector Perform. It started the day trading at $9.0699 and traded between $8.85 and $8.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OR’s 50-day SMA is 9.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.61. The stock has a high of $13.43 for the year while the low is $8.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.73%, as 1.86M JAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.47% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 953.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.57% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.67% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.