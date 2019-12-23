2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

The shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $50 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ciena Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on December 13, 2019, to Buy the CIEN stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on September 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Rosenblatt was of a view that CIEN is Buy in its latest report on August 29, 2019. Barclays thinks that CIEN is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $50.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.86.

The shares of the company added by 2.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $41.41 while ending the day at $42.39. During the trading session, a total of 4.32 million shares were traded which represents a -38.09% decline from the average session volume which is 3.13 million shares. CIEN had ended its last session trading at $41.53. Ciena Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.75, with a beta of 1.09. Ciena Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 CIEN 52-week low price stands at $30.77 while its 52-week high price is $46.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ciena Corporation generated 723.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.06%. Ciena Corporation has the potential to record 2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.27% to reach $19.57/share. It started the day trading at $18.67 and traded between $18.59 and $18.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARCC’s 50-day SMA is 18.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.18. The stock has a high of $19.24 for the year while the low is $14.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.23%, as 3.74M CIEN shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.74, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.41% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.52% of Ares Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.