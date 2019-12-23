2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI), Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

The shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2018. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on February 08, 2018, to Neutral the AI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Singular Research Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2017. That day the Singular Research set price target on the stock to $14.25. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Maxim Group was of a view that AI is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that AI is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.64 while ending the day at $5.67. During the trading session, a total of 3.08 million shares were traded which represents a -740.11% decline from the average session volume which is 367070.0 shares. AI had ended its last session trading at $5.69. AI 52-week low price stands at $4.79 while its 52-week high price is $8.91.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -144.44%. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has the potential to record 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Canaccord Genuity also rated VIVO as Downgrade on April 03, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VIVO could down by -16.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.20% to reach $8.67/share. It started the day trading at $10.11 and traded between $9.93 and $10.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIVO’s 50-day SMA is 9.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.14. The stock has a high of $17.71 for the year while the low is $7.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2220372.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -61.37%, as 857,730 AI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.03% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.76, while the P/B ratio is 2.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 409.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VIVO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 84,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,154,843 shares of VIVO, with a total valuation of $56,316,813. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,814,651 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares by 10.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,273,948 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 320,948 shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. which are valued at $29,956,624. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,860 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,965,754 shares and is now valued at $17,986,649. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.