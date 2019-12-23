2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

The shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ABB Ltd, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ABB is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 15, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that ABB is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.84 while ending the day at $23.84. During the trading session, a total of 2.68 million shares were traded which represents a -41.87% decline from the average session volume which is 1.89 million shares. ABB had ended its last session trading at $24.08. ABB Ltd currently has a market cap of $52.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 56.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.84, with a beta of 1.20. ABB Ltd debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ABB 52-week low price stands at $17.71 while its 52-week high price is $24.11.

The ABB Ltd generated 2.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. ABB Ltd has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.44% to reach $8.19/share. It started the day trading at $1.89 and traded between $1.72 and $1.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEIP’s 50-day SMA is 1.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.26. The stock has a high of $3.41 for the year while the low is $1.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 311425.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.00%, as 249,140 ABB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.26% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 317.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.56% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,400,440 shares of MEIP, with a total valuation of $8,624,862. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MEIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,576,247 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… decreased its MEI Pharma Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,913,091 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of MEI Pharma Inc. which are valued at $5,709,658. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its MEI Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 277,144 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,842,657 shares and is now valued at $5,571,608. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of MEI Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.