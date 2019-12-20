Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on August 21, 2019. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenaris S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2019, to Market Perform the TS stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2019. Wolfe Research was of a view that TS is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 10, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that TS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.41 while ending the day at $22.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a 33.09% incline from the average session volume which is 2.65 million shares. TS had ended its last session trading at $22.45. Tenaris S.A. currently has a market cap of $13.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.03, with a beta of 1.23. Tenaris S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 TS 52-week low price stands at $19.90 while its 52-week high price is $30.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tenaris S.A. generated 1.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -111.11%. Tenaris S.A. has the potential to record 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated MMC as Resumed on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $118 suggesting that MMC could down by -4.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $111.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.61% to reach $107.56/share. It started the day trading at $112.665 and traded between $111.14 and $112.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMC’s 50-day SMA is 104.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 99.03. The stock has a high of $112.57 for the year while the low is $74.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.16%, as 5.97M TS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.96, while the P/B ratio is 7.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 184,157 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,285,497 shares of MMC, with a total valuation of $4,137,513,661. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more MMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,798,666,768 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares by 2.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,210,192 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 743,790 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. which are valued at $2,940,605,449. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,284,548 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,223,758 shares and is now valued at $2,725,931,527. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.