Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

The shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sabre Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 02, 2019, to Buy the SABR stock while also putting a $29.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SABR is Buy in its latest report on May 01, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that SABR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.51.

The shares of the company added by 0.22% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.46 while ending the day at $22.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -7.43% decline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. SABR had ended its last session trading at $22.66. Sabre Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.57, with a beta of 0.76. Sabre Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SABR 52-week low price stands at $19.41 while its 52-week high price is $25.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sabre Corporation generated 473.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Sabre Corporation has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $143. The Benchmark Company also rated EDU as Reiterated on April 24, 2019, with its price target of $105 suggesting that EDU could surge by 7.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $127.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.56% to reach $132.91/share. It started the day trading at $128.16 and traded between $121.88 and $122.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EDU’s 50-day SMA is 120.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 102.12. The stock has a high of $128.80 for the year while the low is $50.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.61%, as 2.78M SABR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 60.55, while the P/B ratio is 7.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 980.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Davis Selected Advisers LP sold more EDU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Davis Selected Advisers LP selling -497,015 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,622,576 shares of EDU, with a total valuation of $1,286,181,502. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EDU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $597,138,954 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,900,334 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 19,872 shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. which are valued at $593,332,441. In the same vein, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 443,415 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,106,560 shares and is now valued at $497,222,285. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.