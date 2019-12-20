Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)

The shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on September 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. SunTrust was of a view that SBRA is Hold in its latest report on December 18, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that SBRA is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $21.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.59.

The shares of the company added by 1.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.06 while ending the day at $21.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a 4.32% incline from the average session volume which is 1.78 million shares. SBRA had ended its last session trading at $21.01. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 590.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 98.50, with a beta of 0.78. SBRA 52-week low price stands at $15.70 while its 52-week high price is $24.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 123.4%. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.20% to reach $16.88/share. It started the day trading at $15.21 and traded between $14.96 and $15.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OII’s 50-day SMA is 13.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.61. The stock has a high of $21.29 for the year while the low is $10.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.58%, as 3.55M SBRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.64% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OII shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 279,890 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,886,025 shares of OII, with a total valuation of $145,981,595. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $134,251,385 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Oceaneering International Inc. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,196,017 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,718 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. which are valued at $109,908,588. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Oceaneering International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,794,710 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,725,512 shares and is now valued at $103,599,116. Following these latest developments, around 1.21% of Oceaneering International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.