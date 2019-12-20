Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

The shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $87 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Realty Income Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Buy the O stock while also putting a $99 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $73. CapitalOne was of a view that O is Underweight in its latest report on March 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that O is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $82.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.85.

The shares of the company added by 0.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $72.06 while ending the day at $72.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a 7.85% incline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. O had ended its last session trading at $72.07. Realty Income Corporation currently has a market cap of $23.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 56.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.44, with a beta of 0.02. O 52-week low price stands at $59.93 while its 52-week high price is $82.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.82%. Realty Income Corporation has the potential to record 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $5.21 and traded between $5.12 and $5.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKEPP’s 50-day SMA is 5.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.34. The stock has a high of $6.04 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22680.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.16%, as 21,057 O shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 750 shares of BKEPP, with a total valuation of $3,885.