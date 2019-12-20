Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

The shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $21 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Physicians Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the DOC stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. CapitalOne was of a view that DOC is Equal Weight in its latest report on May 02, 2019. CapitalOne thinks that DOC is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.74.

The shares of the company added by 1.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.405 while ending the day at $18.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -9.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. DOC had ended its last session trading at $18.43. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a market cap of $3.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 81.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.36, with a beta of 0.39. DOC 52-week low price stands at $15.18 while its 52-week high price is $19.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%. Physicians Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.96% to reach $1.83/share. It started the day trading at $7.26 and traded between $7.12 and $7.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGO’s 50-day SMA is 7.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.51. The stock has a high of $10.09 for the year while the low is $2.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.89%, as 2.80M DOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.83% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.41% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.