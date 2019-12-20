Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

The shares of Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $49 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anaplan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Buy rating by Rosenblatt in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 71. Needham was of a view that PLAN is Buy in its latest report on August 28, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that PLAN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $64.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.94.

The shares of the company added by 0.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $52.51 while ending the day at $53.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a 35.55% incline from the average session volume which is 2.56 million shares. PLAN had ended its last session trading at $52.94. Anaplan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 PLAN 52-week low price stands at $23.37 while its 52-week high price is $60.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Anaplan Inc. generated 310.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.33%. Anaplan Inc. has the potential to record -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on March 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.29% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.50 and traded between $3.39 and $3.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSM’s 50-day SMA is 3.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.28. The stock has a high of $4.59 for the year while the low is $2.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.46%, as 7.55M PLAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.01% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 81.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.99% over the last six months.