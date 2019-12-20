The Thing That Hid Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Strength

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.84% on 12/19/19. The shares fell to a low of $90.95 before closing at $95.92. Intraday shares traded counted 2.96 million, which was -32.91% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.23M. EXAS’s previous close was $90.63 while the outstanding shares total $144.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.38, with weekly volatility at 3.90% and ATR at 3.24. The EXAS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $53.06 and a $123.99 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Exact Sciences Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EXAS, the company has in raw cash 1.03 billion on their books with 316.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.32 billion million total, with 480.69 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Exact Sciences Corporation recorded a total of 218.81 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 45.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.65%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 52.76 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 166.05 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 144.23M with the revenue now reading -0.31 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXAS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXAS attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Conroy Kevin T exercised an option 11,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 17.48, for a total value of 199,992. As the exercised an option deal closes, the General Manager – Diagnostics, Cole G Bradley now sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,251,926. Also, SVP – Research and Development, Johnson Scott C. sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 12. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 108.63 per share, with a total market value of 383,138. Following this completion of exercised an option, the SVP – Research and Development, Johnson Scott C. now holds 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 0. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

12 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Exact Sciences Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXAS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $125.20.