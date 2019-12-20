Should You Buy NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.79% on 12/19/19. The shares fell to a low of $2.10 before closing at $2.19. Intraday shares traded counted 17.92 million, which was -1673.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.01M. NIHD’s previous close was $2.11 while the outstanding shares total $102.85M. The firm has a beta of 0.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.80. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 85.81, with weekly volatility at 2.81% and ATR at 0.06. The NIHD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.54 and a $5.40 high.

Investors have identified the tech company NII Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $225.24 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NII Holdings Inc. (NIHD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 417.97 million million total, with 369.96 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NIHD sounds very interesting.

In related news, CEO, Nextel Brazil, Rittes Roberto exercised an option 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 0.55, for a total value of 277,350. As the exercised an option deal closes, the Former 10% Owner, 683 Capital Management, LLC now sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,700,000. Also, CEO, Nextel Brazil, Rittes Roberto exercised an option 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 19. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 0.55 per share, with a total market value of 277,350. Following this completion of exercised an option, the VP, Corporate Controller, Mulieri Timothy M now holds 31,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 61,230. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NII Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NIHD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.25.