Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.57% on 12/19/19. The shares fell to a low of $29.80 before closing at $30.01. Intraday shares traded counted 3.26 million, which was -6.49% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.06M. WY’s previous close was $29.84 while the outstanding shares total $745.63M. The firm has a beta of 1.62. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.61, with weekly volatility at 1.15% and ATR at 0.41. The WY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.52 and a $30.28 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Weyerhaeuser Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WY, the company has in raw cash 153.0 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.82 billion million total, with 1.17 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Weyerhaeuser Company recorded a total of 1.67 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.3% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.26%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.4 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 272.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 745.63M with the revenue now reading 0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WY attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.03, for a total value of 119,640. As the purchase deal closes, the Senior Vice President and CFO, Hagen Russell S now exercised an option 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 168,800. Also, Senior Vice President and CFO, Hagen Russell S sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.32 per share, with a total market value of 210,526. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.26%.

10 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Weyerhaeuser Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.95.