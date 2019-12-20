Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

The shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Overweight the PK stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Overweight rating by CapitalOne in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Goldman was of a view that PK is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that PK is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.70.

The shares of the company added by 0.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $25.52 while ending the day at $25.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 46.29% incline from the average session volume which is 2.77 million shares. PK had ended its last session trading at $25.68. PK 52-week low price stands at $21.68 while its 52-week high price is $33.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. generated 364.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.28% to reach $14.33/share. It started the day trading at $14.10 and traded between $13.58 and $14.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KRNY’s 50-day SMA is 13.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.41. The stock has a high of $14.40 for the year while the low is $11.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.64%, as 3.61M PK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.62% of Kearny Financial Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.81, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 262.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more KRNY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -31,581 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,842,387 shares of KRNY, with a total valuation of $110,577,657. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more KRNY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $104,870,428 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Kearny Financial Corp. shares by 4.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,455,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 250,153 shares of Kearny Financial Corp. which are valued at $91,022,776. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kearny Financial Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 75,716 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,558,616 shares and is now valued at $78,376,486. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Kearny Financial Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.