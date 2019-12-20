Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

The shares of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $40 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nordstrom Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Equal Weight the JWN stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. UBS was of a view that JWN is Neutral in its latest report on July 02, 2019. Goldman thinks that JWN is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $36.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.63.

The shares of the company added by 0.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $39.9497 while ending the day at $40.74. During the trading session, a total of 4.5 million shares were traded which represents a -39.6% decline from the average session volume which is 3.22 million shares. JWN had ended its last session trading at $40.48. Nordstrom Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 13.32, with a beta of 0.74. Nordstrom Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 JWN 52-week low price stands at $25.01 while its 52-week high price is $49.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nordstrom Inc. generated 487.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -82.72%. Nordstrom Inc. has the potential to record 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.47% to reach $7.76/share. It started the day trading at $4.86 and traded between $4.61 and $4.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QD’s 50-day SMA is 5.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.89. The stock has a high of $9.20 for the year while the low is $4.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.08%, as 29.66M JWN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.98% of Qudian Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (B… bought more QD shares, increasing its portfolio by 548.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (B… purchasing 7,591,511 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,975,572 shares of QD, with a total valuation of $44,518,837. Acadian Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more QD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,420,589 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (I… increased its Qudian Inc. shares by 219.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,501,730 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,153,751 shares of Qudian Inc. which are valued at $37,208,581. In the same vein, Numeric Investors LLC increased its Qudian Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 740,931 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,233,445 shares and is now valued at $25,957,887. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Qudian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.