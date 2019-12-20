Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

The shares of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $28 price target. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty Global Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on September 25, 2019, to Equal Weight the LBTYA stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on July 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LBTYA is Underperform in its latest report on April 10, 2019. Macquarie thinks that LBTYA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.23.

The shares of the company added by 2.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.27 while ending the day at $22.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a 30.25% incline from the average session volume which is 2.19 million shares. LBTYA had ended its last session trading at $22.27. Liberty Global Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LBTYA 52-week low price stands at $19.88 while its 52-week high price is $28.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Liberty Global Plc generated 7.38 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 96.1%. Liberty Global Plc has the potential to record -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. B. Riley FBR also rated PUMP as Reiterated on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that PUMP could surge by 17.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.74% to reach $13.22/share. It started the day trading at $11.05 and traded between $10.84 and $10.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PUMP’s 50-day SMA is 8.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.29. The stock has a high of $25.38 for the year while the low is $7.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.11%, as 9.43M LBTYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.30% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PUMP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 715,220 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,575,273 shares of PUMP, with a total valuation of $99,778,853. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PUMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,757,355 worth of shares.

Similarly, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its ProPetro Holding Corp. shares by 186.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,276,440 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,133,807 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. which are valued at $28,242,913. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its ProPetro Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 389,532 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,155,567 shares and is now valued at $27,200,988. Following these latest developments, around 21.36% of ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.