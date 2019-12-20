Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

The shares of Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extended Stay America Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Neutral the STAY stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Goldman was of a view that STAY is Buy in its latest report on March 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that STAY is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.76 while ending the day at $14.80. During the trading session, a total of 3.71 million shares were traded which represents a -98.28% decline from the average session volume which is 1.87 million shares. STAY had ended its last session trading at $14.83. STAY 52-week low price stands at $12.88 while its 52-week high price is $19.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Extended Stay America Inc. generated 503.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.36%. Extended Stay America Inc. has the potential to record 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is now rated as Outperform. Oppenheimer also rated ICE as Initiated on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $100 suggesting that ICE could surge by 9.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $91.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.77% to reach $102.76/share. It started the day trading at $93.57 and traded between $91.61 and $93.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ICE’s 50-day SMA is 92.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.30. The stock has a high of $95.56 for the year while the low is $69.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.65%, as 6.84M STAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.47, while the P/B ratio is 3.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ICE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 20,012 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,312,805 shares of ICE, with a total valuation of $3,984,596,847. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more ICE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,952,331,568 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares by 1.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,433,289 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -288,386 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. which are valued at $2,300,882,825. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 394,160 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,425,003 shares and is now valued at $2,300,102,533. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.