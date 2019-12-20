Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

The shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $270 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Hold the UNH stock while also putting a $235 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $249. Citigroup was of a view that UNH is Buy in its latest report on May 10, 2019. UBS thinks that UNH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 238.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $306.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.56.

The shares of the company added by 0.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $293.62 while ending the day at $294.62. During the trading session, a total of 2.86 million shares were traded which represents a 31.25% incline from the average session volume which is 4.16 million shares. UNH had ended its last session trading at $292.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated currently has a market cap of $277.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 0.64. UNH 52-week low price stands at $208.07 while its 52-week high price is $295.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The UnitedHealth Group Incorporated generated 12.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.46%. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has the potential to record 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is now rated as Buy. B. Riley FBR also rated REAL as Initiated on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that REAL could surge by 36.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.94% to reach $28.63/share. It started the day trading at $18.63 and traded between $17.85 and $18.22 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $30.05 for the year while the low is $12.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.01%, as 15.57M UNH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.25% of The RealReal Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.88%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more REAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 736.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 6,453,795 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,329,981 shares of REAL, with a total valuation of $126,075,673. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more REAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,846,849 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its The RealReal Inc. shares by 3,519.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,671,042 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,597,246 shares of The RealReal Inc. which are valued at $45,941,922. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The RealReal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,307,874 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,396,561 shares and is now valued at $24,020,849. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of The RealReal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.