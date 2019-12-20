Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

The shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $86 price target. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T-Mobile US Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Outperform the TMUS stock while also putting a $103 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2018. Barclays was of a view that TMUS is Overweight in its latest report on June 27, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that TMUS is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $91.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.35.

The shares of the company added by 1.19% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $76.00 while ending the day at $77.22. During the trading session, a total of 2.97 million shares were traded which represents a -3.99% decline from the average session volume which is 2.86 million shares. TMUS had ended its last session trading at $76.31. T-Mobile US Inc. currently has a market cap of $65.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.94, with a beta of 0.38. T-Mobile US Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TMUS 52-week low price stands at $59.96 while its 52-week high price is $85.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The T-Mobile US Inc. generated 1.65 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.34%. T-Mobile US Inc. has the potential to record 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Oppenheimer also rated CVNA as Initiated on September 20, 2019, with its price target of $95 suggesting that CVNA could down by -22.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $93.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.11% to reach $78.76/share. It started the day trading at $99.19 and traded between $94.11 and $96.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVNA’s 50-day SMA is 84.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.14. The stock has a high of $97.06 for the year while the low is $28.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.88%, as 18.08M TMUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.91% of Carvana Co. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CVNA shares, increasing its portfolio by 41.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,769,071 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,984,255 shares of CVNA, with a total valuation of $570,419,187.

Similarly, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its Carvana Co. shares by 73.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,912,907 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,082,138 shares of Carvana Co. which are valued at $468,298,295. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Carvana Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 499,244 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,332,769 shares and is now valued at $412,999,541. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Carvana Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.