Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG), Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

The shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 06, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $49 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NRG Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2019, to Equal-Weight the NRG stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $45. Citigroup was of a view that NRG is Neutral in its latest report on July 30, 2018. UBS thinks that NRG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.31.

The shares of the company added by 1.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $39.74 while ending the day at $40.31. During the trading session, a total of 2.79 million shares were traded which represents a -5.95% decline from the average session volume which is 2.63 million shares. NRG had ended its last session trading at $39.76. NRG Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.63, with a beta of 0.75. NRG 52-week low price stands at $32.63 while its 52-week high price is $43.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.88 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NRG Energy Inc. generated 277.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.09%. NRG Energy Inc. has the potential to record 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is now rated as Buy. Susquehanna also rated SAVE as Initiated on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $41 suggesting that SAVE could surge by 10.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.15% to reach $45.93/share. It started the day trading at $41.45 and traded between $39.76 and $41.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAVE’s 50-day SMA is 38.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.49. The stock has a high of $64.76 for the year while the low is $32.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.99%, as 5.89M NRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.66% of Spirit Airlines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.19, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SAVE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 226,335 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,710,157 shares of SAVE, with a total valuation of $379,375,834. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SAVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $237,851,870 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Spirit Airlines Inc. shares by 1.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,342,222 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 83,441 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. which are valued at $169,650,614. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Spirit Airlines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,829 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,258,728 shares and is now valued at $166,388,503. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.