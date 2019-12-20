Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

The shares of Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Molecular Templates Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on December 11, 2018, to Outperform the MTEM stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Laidlaw Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2018. That day the Laidlaw set price target on the stock to $18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 297.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.26.

The shares of the company added by 16.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.8215 while ending the day at $12.69. During the trading session, a total of 879500.0 shares were traded which represents a -226.87% decline from the average session volume which is 269070.0 shares. MTEM had ended its last session trading at $10.90. Molecular Templates Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 MTEM 52-week low price stands at $3.19 while its 52-week high price is $14.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Molecular Templates Inc. generated 15.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.14%. Molecular Templates Inc. has the potential to record -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.50% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.4098 and traded between $4.076 and $4.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEAC’s 50-day SMA is 3.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.17. The stock has a high of $4.56 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 199231.51 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.83%, as 185,624 MTEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.67% of SeaChange International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 361.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 194.29% over the last six months.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more SEAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,448,291 worth of shares.

Similarly, Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its SeaChange International Inc. shares by 9.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,755,336 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 145,460 shares of SeaChange International Inc. which are valued at $6,143,676. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SeaChange International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 230,952 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,504,070 shares and is now valued at $5,264,245. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of SeaChange International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.