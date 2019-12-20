Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

The shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Euronav NV, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that EURN is Overweight in its latest report on February 12, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that EURN is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.43.

The shares of the company added by 6.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.58 while ending the day at $12.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.08 million shares were traded which represents a -33.26% decline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. EURN had ended its last session trading at $11.52. EURN 52-week low price stands at $6.77 while its 52-week high price is $11.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Euronav NV generated 183.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 154.55%. Euronav NV has the potential to record 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.65/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $48.86/share. It started the day trading at $37.82 and traded between $37.57 and $37.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BP’s 50-day SMA is 38.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.05. The stock has a high of $45.38 for the year while the low is $35.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.38%, as 5.66M EURN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.17% of BP p.l.c. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.70, while the P/B ratio is 1.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more BP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 409,260 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,078,342 shares of BP, with a total valuation of $1,050,691,558. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more BP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $777,342,911 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its BP p.l.c. shares by 44.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,798,662 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,520,860 shares of BP p.l.c. which are valued at $666,025,932. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its BP p.l.c. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 61,256 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,806,898 shares and is now valued at $554,074,123. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of BP p.l.c. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.