Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO), Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

The shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 09, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Speculative Buy the SOLO stock while also putting a $6 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.23.

The shares of the company added by 9.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.06 while ending the day at $2.26. During the trading session, a total of 521870.0 shares were traded which represents a -105.5% decline from the average session volume which is 253950.0 shares. SOLO had ended its last session trading at $2.07. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.50 SOLO 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $6.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. generated 12.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.55%.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.87% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.99 and traded between $7.63 and $8.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASNA’s 50-day SMA is 8.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.65. The stock has a high of $66.40 for the year while the low is $4.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.88%, as 32.68M SOLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.58% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 189.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 172.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.42% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Stadium Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,231,162 shares of ASNA, with a total valuation of $8,673,254. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more ASNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,760,589 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares by 48.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,530,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,945,905 shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. which are valued at $5,651,277. In the same vein, Charles Schwab Investment Managem… decreased its Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,719,486 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,986,369 shares and is now valued at $4,954,852. Following these latest developments, around 6.60% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.