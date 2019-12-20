Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.27.

The shares of the company added by 13.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.65 while ending the day at $1.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -40.59% decline from the average session volume which is 841920.0 shares. SAVA had ended its last session trading at $1.68. Cassava Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 20.10 SAVA 52-week low price stands at $0.76 while its 52-week high price is $2.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cassava Sciences Inc. generated 17.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Cassava Sciences Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Stifel also rated OBLN as Reiterated on August 03, 2018, with its price target of $2 suggesting that OBLN could surge by 87.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.38% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.9243 and traded between $1.74 and $1.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OBLN’s 50-day SMA is 1.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.20. The stock has a high of $34.00 for the year while the low is $1.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 882262.11 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.71%, as 985,575 SAVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.36% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 568.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.64% over the last six months.

Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more OBLN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,001,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares by 284.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 181,747 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 134,531 shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $330,780. In the same vein, Cerity Partners LLC increased its Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 155,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 155,000 shares and is now valued at $282,100. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.