Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSE:AKG), Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

The shares of Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSE:AKG) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2017. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Asanko Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on August 04, 2017.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.70.

The shares of the company added by 10.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.83 while ending the day at $0.92. During the trading session, a total of 548883.0 shares were traded which represents a -61.13% decline from the average session volume which is 340650.0 shares. AKG had ended its last session trading at $0.83. AKG 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $1.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Asanko Gold Inc. generated 13.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. Asanko Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Dougherty & Company also rated QUOT as Upgrade on November 18, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that QUOT could surge by 22.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.28% to reach $12.71/share. It started the day trading at $10.62 and traded between $9.51 and $9.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QUOT’s 50-day SMA is 9.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.60. The stock has a high of $11.99 for the year while the low is $6.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.26%, as 2.46M AKG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.36% of Quotient Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 528.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Miller Value Partners LLC bought more QUOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Miller Value Partners LLC purchasing 100,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,328,875 shares of QUOT, with a total valuation of $76,440,166. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more QUOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $65,536,644 worth of shares.

Similarly, Grassi Investment Management LLC decreased its Quotient Technology Inc. shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,329,350 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,000 shares of Quotient Technology Inc. which are valued at $55,585,121. In the same vein, Senvest Management LLC decreased its Quotient Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,153,363 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,282,837 shares and is now valued at $55,099,990. Following these latest developments, around 7.00% of Quotient Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.