Mixed Analyst Attention: Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF), Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

The shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telefonica S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that TEF is Neutral in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Berenberg thinks that TEF is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.165 while ending the day at $7.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a 8.0% incline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. TEF had ended its last session trading at $7.33. Telefonica S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TEF 52-week low price stands at $6.50 while its 52-week high price is $9.01.

The Telefonica S.A. generated 9.76 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Telefonica S.A. has the potential to record 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on June 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Credit Suisse also rated BHF as Downgrade on June 25, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that BHF could down by -9.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.76% to reach $38.31/share. It started the day trading at $42.52 and traded between $41.84 and $42.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHF’s 50-day SMA is 39.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.29. The stock has a high of $44.12 for the year while the low is $28.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.89%, as 4.00M TEF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.72% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BHF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -382,447 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,374,168 shares of BHF, with a total valuation of $427,000,755. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more BHF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $414,808,628 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares by 1.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,362,556 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -142,873 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. which are valued at $385,362,805. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 543,217 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,641,215 shares and is now valued at $191,032,409. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.