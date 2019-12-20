Mixed Analyst Attention: Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

The shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on November 30, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocwen Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on April 28, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Compass Point was of a view that OCN is Neutral in its latest report on March 03, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that OCN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $1.35. During the trading session, a total of 617904.0 shares were traded which represents a -101.31% decline from the average session volume which is 306940.0 shares. OCN had ended its last session trading at $1.41. OCN 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $2.45.

The Ocwen Financial Corporation generated 403.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.55%.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $126.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.09% to reach $145.12/share. It started the day trading at $128.22 and traded between $124.70 and $128.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIDU’s 50-day SMA is 113.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 124.57. The stock has a high of $186.22 for the year while the low is $93.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.82%, as 5.14M OCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.88% of Baidu Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BIDU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -21,088 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,880,506 shares of BIDU, with a total valuation of $1,171,136,376. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more BIDU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,135,138,815 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Baidu Inc. shares by 4.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,879,824 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -463,286 shares of Baidu Inc. which are valued at $1,052,525,539. In the same vein, Dodge & Cox decreased its Baidu Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 87,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,356,187 shares and is now valued at $990,458,845. Following these latest developments, around 15.60% of Baidu Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.