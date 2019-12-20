Mixed Analyst Attention: Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX), TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 434.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.96.

The shares of the company added by 4.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.80 while ending the day at $10.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -250.81% decline from the average session volume which is 326500.0 shares. NLTX had ended its last session trading at $10.21. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 26.30 NLTX 52-week low price stands at $2.00 while its 52-week high price is $11.43.

The Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. generated 66.31 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is now rated as Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated TXMD as Initiated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that TXMD could surge by 74.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.22% to reach $9.13/share. It started the day trading at $2.36 and traded between $2.25 and $2.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXMD’s 50-day SMA is 2.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.30. The stock has a high of $6.09 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 82.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.91%, as 78.97M NLTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 34.62% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 21.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more TXMD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,235,159 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,174,840 shares of TXMD, with a total valuation of $43,108,848. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more TXMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,413,050 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by 2.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,009,738 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 342,833 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. which are valued at $37,674,442. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 62,410 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,227,640 shares and is now valued at $35,711,376. Following these latest developments, around 7.40% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.