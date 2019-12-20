Mixed Analyst Attention: Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN), Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)

The shares of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.40 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Groupon Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on November 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.60. Wedbush was of a view that GRPN is Neutral in its latest report on September 14, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that GRPN is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.24 while ending the day at $2.28. During the trading session, a total of 11.88 million shares were traded which represents a -142.47% decline from the average session volume which is 4.9 million shares. GRPN had ended its last session trading at $2.39. Groupon Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GRPN 52-week low price stands at $2.31 while its 52-week high price is $3.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Groupon Inc. generated 567.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%. Groupon Inc. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is now rated as Market Perform. BofA/Merrill also rated AA as Downgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that AA could surge by 14.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.48% to reach $25.08/share. It started the day trading at $21.665 and traded between $21.00 and $21.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AA’s 50-day SMA is 20.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.63. The stock has a high of $31.45 for the year while the low is $16.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.79%, as 8.64M GRPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.67% of Alcoa Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -518,610 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,452,234 shares of AA, with a total valuation of $395,852,962. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $340,089,933 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Alcoa Corporation shares by 12.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,987,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,343,063 shares of Alcoa Corporation which are valued at $325,340,924. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Alcoa Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 576,209 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,696,264 shares and is now valued at $197,318,972. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Alcoa Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.