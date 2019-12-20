Mixed Analyst Attention: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

The shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 16, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that FR is Buy in its latest report on December 21, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that FR is worth Underweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $40.65 while ending the day at $40.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a -112.04% decline from the average session volume which is 805290.0 shares. FR had ended its last session trading at $41.05. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.69, with a beta of 0.68. FR 52-week low price stands at $27.30 while its 52-week high price is $43.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.55%. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on August 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $418. BofA/Merrill also rated NOC as Reiterated on July 25, 2019, with its price target of $405 suggesting that NOC could surge by 13.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $338.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.04% to reach $397.06/share. It started the day trading at $343.49 and traded between $338.01 and $342.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOC’s 50-day SMA is 350.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 329.34. The stock has a high of $383.89 for the year while the low is $223.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.75%, as 1.73M FR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.03% of Northrop Grumman Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.68, while the P/B ratio is 5.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more NOC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -685,577 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,906,635 shares of NOC, with a total valuation of $5,947,246,994. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more NOC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,391,318,128 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Northrop Grumman Corporation shares by 5.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,943,964 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -720,947 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation which are valued at $4,553,298,216. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Northrop Grumman Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 794,213 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,931,158 shares and is now valued at $3,493,483,450. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Northrop Grumman Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.