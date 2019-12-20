Mixed Analyst Attention: DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU), Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DouYu International Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that DOYU is Overweight in its latest report on August 28, 2019. Citigroup thinks that DOYU is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.58.

The shares of the company added by 0.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.66 while ending the day at $7.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a -36.62% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. DOYU had ended its last session trading at $7.70. DouYu International Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 DOYU 52-week low price stands at $7.01 while its 52-week high price is $11.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DouYu International Holdings Limited generated 1.15 billion in revenue during the last quarter. DouYu International Holdings Limited has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Credit Suisse also rated FTNT as Upgrade on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $95 suggesting that FTNT could surge by 1.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $108.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.42% to reach $110.72/share. It started the day trading at $109.79 and traded between $107.78 and $109.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTNT’s 50-day SMA is 94.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.97. The stock has a high of $108.54 for the year while the low is $64.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.15%, as 3.59M DOYU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of Fortinet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.02, while the P/B ratio is 15.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FTNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 166,208 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,185,910 shares of FTNT, with a total valuation of $1,806,411,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FTNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $812,859,040 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Fortinet Inc. shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,844,807 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -23,793 shares of Fortinet Inc. which are valued at $614,347,664. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… decreased its Fortinet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,059,864 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,337,081 shares and is now valued at $455,870,584. Following these latest developments, around 11.10% of Fortinet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.